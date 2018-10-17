A reenforcing cold front will slide through late tonight - keeping the chilly air around.
Waking up Thursday morning, expect another chilly start with temps starting off in the low 40's. A few areas will likely sneak into the 30's briefly.
Ample sunshine returns for Thursday with no rain to worry about and highs topping out in the mid to low 60's.
By overnight-Friday, rain chances will be on the rise. Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be just before sunrise Saturday. Showers will continue through the first half of Saturday as the move eastward.
By Sunday, we dry out and sunshine returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.