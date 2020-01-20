Wow what a cold day across Middle Tennessee.
Like Sunday, wind chills will stay in the teens and 20's all day long.
Unfortunately, we're not going to see a ton of sun today to help warm us up.
Overnight, temperatures fall back into the teens with wind chills in the low teens/ single-digits.
Tuesday is advertising more sun with warmer temperatures in the upper 30's/low 40's.
We'll continue to get a little warmer each day this week with 40's returning Wednesday and 50's by the end of the week.
Rain chances are zero through Wednesday.
Showers return by Thursday afternoon, stick around for Friday but should begin to clear out heading into the weekend.
