Tonight will turn clear and cold as the wind diminishes. Temperatures will bottom out around freezing in many areas. Expect widespread frost, too. Tomorrow will be sunny from start to finish. With little wind and milder weather, it'll be a perfect 10 for doing things outdoors. We'll have highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday will become partly cloudy and even warmer. Lows will be in the 40s. Count on highs in the low-mid 70s. Clouds increase on Friday. A passing light shower or two will be possible. It'll remain warm for late March with lows around 50 and highs around 70.
Saturday will feel similar in terms of temperature. However, showers and thunderstorms will move through, a few of which could become strong-severe with damaging wind gusts and/or hail. Rain will exit early Sunday as colder air moves in. Highs then will be in the low 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant with highs near 60 on Monday and around 70, Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
