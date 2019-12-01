Now that the rain is out of here, a cold front will swing through the midstate dropping our temperatures a good bit. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the upper 40°s to low 50°s today. Starting off sunny, then clouds move in later this afternoon.
Cloud cover will bring in a overnight few showers, mainly along the upper Cumberland Plateau. By that point, temperatures will be just cold enough to those showers into a wintry mix. Snow flurries will only amount to a light dusting on grassy areas in most areas, but some areas of the upper Plateau could see a little accumulation of snow on the ground.
50°s return by Tuesday and stick around for the rest of the week along with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be near freezing most of the week. A small chance for rain returns Friday but the weekend is trending dry.
