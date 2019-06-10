A few showers are likely this afternoon along and east of I-65 as a cold front pushes through Middle Tennessee. Behind that front, much drier air will begin to take over on a gusty northwesterly wind. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to the mid 80s, with the warmest air over eastern Middle Tennessee.
Tonight will turn clear and comfortably cool. By morning, temperatures will be in the 50s. Tuesday will be a lovely day with low humidity and a light northeasterly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lowermost 80s.
On Wednesday, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, especially over eastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky. A few storms could become severe with hail and damaging wind, there.
Thursday will be much like Tuesday -- pleasant. Friday will be slightly warmer, but dry. Saturday will be mainly dry, but hot and summerlike. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State on Sunday and Monday.
