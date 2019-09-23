A cold front's moving through. Showers are developing along it. Cooler and drier air will follow.
This evening, as the front pushes through the entire Mid State, showers will come to an end from north to south. Clouds will clear as drier air enters Middle Tennessee too. By morning, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tuesday will be sunny, much less humid, and warm, but not nearly as hot as recent days. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.
Wednesday will start cool, in the 50s, before temperatures climb into the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible on Thursday with our next front. It'll still be a very warm day. Hotter weather will develop Friday and linger into at least the beginning of next week.
