Another warmer than normal day with the slightest chance of a passing shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s and tonight's lows drop to the low 60s. 

Another cold front moves in Friday. It will still be warm in the afternoon tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s, but temps will drop quickly as the rain moves through.  Widespread rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms move in with the front, starting from the west and pushing east.  Expect rain to reach Nashville later in the evening. 

Saturday the rain chance continues, mainly just in the early morning hours, with a big drop in temperatures. Highs will only reach the low 60s. 

Sunday brings back the chilly mornings with lows dropping to the 40s, even the 30s in some rural areas.  It will warm up to the 70s under a mostly sunny sky by the afternoon.

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University.

