Cold but sunny day expected across Middle Tennessee
Temps through the morning will stay in the 30's only to top out in the low 40's Saturday afternoon.
Thankfully, we'll see a fair amount of sunshine to help keep us feeling warmer.
Saturday night into Sunday we'll likely be even colder with widespread mid-20's across Middle Tennessee.
Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the 50's. There will also be much more cloudy cover on Sunday.
You've seen in our previous forecast's the mention of a wintry mix/snow between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Rain moves in first through the day on Monday.
Early Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the low 30's, rain could briefly change to snow or a wintry mix.
Little, if any, accumulation is expected.
Skies will gradually clear through the midweek with another shot of cold air moving in.
Highs, Wednesday through Friday, will work from the upper 30's to the low 50's.
Overnight lows will be bone-chilling in the low 20's to the low 30's.
