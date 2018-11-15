Snow showers have nearly come to an end across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
There may still be a few snow showers in southwestern Kentucky through the afternoon, but elsewhere, the snow has ended.
Cold and cloudy weather will be the theme heading into the afternoon.
Overnight we'll start to see gradual clearing of the skies setting us up for a much sunnier day on Friday.
Friday morning will start off cold in the upper 20s/low 30s before climbing to the 50s during the afternoon.
Thankfully, all weekend long we'll spend the afternoons in the 50s with quite a bit of sunshine. It should be a great weekend across the Midstate.
Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, a few isolated showers are possible. Right now, the chance for rain is less than 30 percent.
