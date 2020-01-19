Cold but sunny day across the Mid State.
Forecast is on track for highs in the 30's today with Wind Chills feeling like the 20's all day long.
Even colder air will move in tonight with most area settling down into the teens waking up Monday.
Wind Chills will be in the single digits for some Monday morning.
Wind Chills remain in the 20's Monday afternoon.
We'll get warmer as the week goes on with near-40's returning Tuesday and mid to upper 40's by Wednesday.
By the end of the week we're back to the 50's with a chance for rain on Friday.
