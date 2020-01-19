Cold but sunny day across the Mid State. 

 
Forecast is on track for highs in the 30's today with Wind Chills feeling like the 20's all day long. 
 
Even colder air will move in tonight with most area settling down into the teens waking up Monday. 
Wind Chills will be in the single digits for some Monday morning. 
Wind Chills remain in the 20's Monday afternoon. 
 
We'll get warmer as the week goes on with near-40's returning Tuesday and mid to upper 40's by Wednesday. 
By the end of the week we're back to the 50's with a chance for rain on Friday. 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.