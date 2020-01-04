The bulk of the rain has pushed out of the midstate but we will still see a few isolated, light showers pop up today. Otherwise, cold and cloudy with temperatures dropping from the 40°s this morning to the 30°s by late afternoon.
Most of the lingering showers will stay along the Cumberland Plateau. As the temperatures fall, the rain will change over to a wintry mix, then a few snow showers later tonight. However, any snowfall won't accumulate to much on the ground. Just a light dusting on elevated surfaces.
Sunday brings back the sunshine and temperatures bounce back to the mid-50°s. We'll see temperatures stay above average for most of the week. A little rain moves back in on Tuesday. We get a dry break for Wednesday and Thursday before more rain on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.