On the heels of today's front cold air is blasting into Middle Tennessee.
Tonight will be clear and turn even colder. By morning, temperatures will dip to near freezing.
Wednesday will be sunny and nice, with highs in the mid-50s
Thursday more clouds moving in and there is a chance of a shower mainly later in the day. Highs will soar to the mid 60s.
Expect more rain showers by late Friday, exiting early Saturday morning.
The rest of Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool, highs in the 40s.
Sunday a few morning showers are likely but the rest of the day will be dry, lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s.
Some showers return for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures remaining cool in the 40s.
