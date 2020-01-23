The Arctic air is moving out but rain is moving in.
Rain arrives from the west mid-morning. Today's temperatures will be only slightly warmer than the past few days, getting into the mid-40°s. There could be a couple of sleet pellets as the precipitation begins, but no accumulation. Expect rain all day and night, but tapering off around the morning drive on Friday. However, the rain is not totally done for the day.
Lingering moisture and another round of cold air will make for a few light rain/snow showers Friday with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40°s.
A lot of clouds stick around for Saturday with just a slight chance of morning showers, highs will be in the 40°s. Sunday will be dry, partly sunny and a little warmer with temperatures around 50°. A few showers are possible Sunday night.
Temperatures will moderate into the mid 50°s for next week. Staying dry until our next chance of rain moves in Wednesday.
