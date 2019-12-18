This afternoon, sunshine will gradually redevelop from south to north. It'll remain cold though. After a start early this morning in the 20s with heavy frost, expect highs to range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Tonight will be the coldest night right through Christmas. Count on widespread lows in the teens and low 20s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be sunny as temperatures soar into the upper 40s.
A few more clouds return Friday. We'll have more clouds than sunshine at times this weekend as a storm passes well to our south along the Gulf Coast. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, primarily over southern Middle Tennessee. Friday through the weekend, temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Expect low 60s and pleasant weather on Monday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day of next week with fantastic weather for travel. Nighttime lows will be around 40 during that time period.
