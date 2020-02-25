Colder air and a rain/snow mix is headed toward Middle Tennessee.
Late tonight, rain showers begin to move in. Temperatures will be in the low 40s by morning.
Expect spotty rain showers tomorrow that will mix with and turn to snow showers late tomorrow afternoon and evening as temperatures fall. No accumulation is expected except for along and near the Cumberland Plateau where a dusting to 1/2" of snow is likely by Thursday morning. The low will drop to the mid 20s. This could result in some slick spots.
Thursday will be chilly but dry, high in the mid 40s.
Another batch of snow showers will move in late Thursday night into early Friday. Afternoon high in the mid 40s.
Saturday will brighten some with lows in the 20s and highs near 50.
Sunday will be partly sunny and milder, high mid 60s.
Then, even milder air will move in early next week with rain showers at times on both Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 60s.
