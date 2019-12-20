It was nice to see the sun today but clouds have already begun to fill back in.
Unfortunately, I don't think it's going to be a very sunny weekend.
In fact, rain chances are looking likelier Saturday night and Sunday now.
We're dry tonight and for the most part Saturday.
The only whiff of rain will move in overnight into Sunday and looks to be confined to the southern state line.
For Sunday, showers will look to mainly impact the southern half of the state.
However, some models have the rain pushing a little more northward impacting more areas north fo I-40.
If you're going to the Titans/Saints game I would be bring rain gear just to be safe.
Showers will clear out by Christmas week and we look to stay dry through Christmas Day. Temperatures will gradually warm through the 50's the start the week and 60's on Christmas Day - so there's no chance of a white Christmas this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.