Clouds build back in today and stick around throughout the whole weekend. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 50°s. Rain chances increase on Sunday.
4WARN Forecast: Cloudy weekend with a few Sunday showers
- Melanie Layden
The areas that will see rain will mainly be south of I-40. Nashville looks to stay mainly dry for the day, but a passing light shower is possible.
Showers will clear out by the start of Christmas week and we look to stay dry through Christmas Day. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60°s next week. As of now, we're even looking at a high of 64° Christmas Day - so there's no chance of a white Christmas this year.
Melanie Layden
Meteorologist / Reporter
Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.
