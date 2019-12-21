Clouds build back in today and stick around throughout the whole weekend. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 50°s. Rain chances increase on Sunday. 

The areas that will see rain will mainly be south of I-40. Nashville looks to stay mainly dry for the day, but a passing light shower is possible. 
 
Showers will clear out by the start of Christmas week and we look to stay dry through Christmas Day. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60°s next week. As of now, we're even looking at a high of 64° Christmas Day - so there's no chance of a white Christmas this year. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.