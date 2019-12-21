The good news: it's the weekend
The bad news: it's going to be a cloudy two days
The silver lining: It's just clouds with very little rain
Our not-so-sunny weekend is underway.
There is only the slightest chance we see an isolated shower/sprinkle today or tonight.
Better rain chances are expected Sunday with the bulk of the rain occurring over the southeastern portion of the state.
The more northwestward you are, the lower the chance for rain Sunday.
Clouds and rain clear out from west to east Monday with full sun returning by Tuesday.
Christmas this year will be dry and sunny with unseasonably warm 60's for most.
Our next shot at rain doesn't appear to move in until next weekend .
