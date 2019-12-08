Enjoy one last dry day of the weekend before rain chances increase heading into the work-week. Expect cloudy skies all day but relatively mild temperatures around 60°. Lows tonight only fall into the mid-50°s.
Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs around 65°. Rain moves in from the west during the afternoon and gets heavier during the evening with a thunderstorms or two possible. No severe weather is expected. Rain sticks around for most of Tuesday.
A big temperature drop comes on Tuesday with highs falling into the 40°s. As lows fall below freezing, some lingering showers could turn into some snow showers, mainly after midnight.
The cold air is here to stay for a while but we welcome back some sunshine for a little bit. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny but cool in the 40°s. Next rain chances move in for the second half of the day into Saturday morning.
