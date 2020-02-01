Cool and cloudy start to the weekend but sunnier and warmer days are ahead.
Mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers linger around this morning. Highs top out in the upper 40°s to low 50°s. Clouds stick around all day. Lows fall into the upper 30°s.
Full sunshine takes over for Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures will skyrocket through the upper 60°s.
Clouds will increase Monday, but it'll stay very mild-- highs near 70°.
Tuesday through Thursday will then turn unsettled with clouds, periods of rain, and a few thunderstorms. After several days in the 60°s, temperatures will fall back into the 50°s for highs on Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.