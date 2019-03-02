Today will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Tonight, rain showers will move in from the west. Late tonight and through Sunday, precipitation will fall as snow at times over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee. There, minor accumulations will be possible especially on decks, rooftops, and lawns. Expect rain in Nashville, possibly mixing with a wet snowflake or two before the precipitation moves out. Highs Sunday will be in the lowermost 40s.
Monday through Wednesday will be unusually cold, but dry. We'll have lows in the teens and 20s. Highs will generally be in the 30s. A few more clouds with the possibility of a few rain showers will return Thursday. More rain is likely on Friday. Highs both of those days will be in the 50s.
