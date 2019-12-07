It's turning out to be a beautiful afternoon as morning clouds fade away.
Highs will end up in the mid 50's for most this afternoon.
All evening plans are a go tonight!
Sunday, clouds will work back in for a mostly cloudy but dry day with highs climbing to near 60°.
Overnight into Monday showers will work in from the west.
Widespread showers will be common Monday night into Tuesday before the rain exits by Wednesday.
Once this round of rain departs temperatures will fall to the 40's for highs Wednesday through Friday. Brrrr!
Thankfully, we'll have plenty of sun those days to try and help keep us warmer.
Wet weather looks to return for Friday and Saturday.
