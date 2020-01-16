Meteorologist Dan Thomas has your full 4WARN Weather Forecast with LIVE 4WARN Real-Time Radar.

Cloudy & cooler weather closes out the week before rain returns this weekend.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with temperatures close to average for mid January -- around 50 degrees.  Tonight and tomorrow will also be dry, rather cloudy, and seasonable.  Tonight, temperatures will dip to around freezing.  Tomorrow, highs will be around 50 once again.

Early Saturday, it'll turn windy as rain returns to Middle Tennessee.  It won't rain more than a few hours on Saturday though, so Saturday afternoon the weather will improve from west to east.

Then, much colder air moves in on Sunday, lingering through Wednesday morning.  Temperatures will moderate toward the end of next week as another round of rain takes over on Friday.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.