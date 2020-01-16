Cloudy & cooler weather closes out the week before rain returns this weekend.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with temperatures close to average for mid January -- around 50 degrees. Tonight and tomorrow will also be dry, rather cloudy, and seasonable. Tonight, temperatures will dip to around freezing. Tomorrow, highs will be around 50 once again.
Early Saturday, it'll turn windy as rain returns to Middle Tennessee. It won't rain more than a few hours on Saturday though, so Saturday afternoon the weather will improve from west to east.
Then, much colder air moves in on Sunday, lingering through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate toward the end of next week as another round of rain takes over on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.