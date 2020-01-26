Cloud cover sticks around again today, but temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs warm up to around 50°. Some mist and drizzle will be possible this afternoon before widespread showers move in later tonight.
4WARN Forecast: Cloudy & cool with rain late tonight
Lows only get down to the mid-40°s tonight. Rain clears out by tomorrow morning.
The first half of next week looks dry and a bit sunnier. Temperatures will hang in the upper 40°s to low 50°s during the afternoon with overnight lows in the 30°s. A few isolated showers will work back in for Wednesday but most will stay dry.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.