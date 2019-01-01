Starting the new year on a much calmer note with clouds and cooler temperatures. Chilly tonight in the upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Rain returns Wednesday evening and sticks around through week’s end. Highs in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the 30s. Looks that we’ll stay warm enough to where we won’t have to worry about winter weather across Middle Tennessee.
Drying out just in time for the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 50s to near 60.
Mild weather remains in the forecast next week with just a few showers.
