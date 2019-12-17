The widespread rain is gone but pockets of mist will be around through the morning hours.
Other than that, the focus today will be how much colder is outside.
Temperatures will only make it into the 30's for most today.
Clouds will stick around for much of the daylight hours but clearing will take place overnight.
Full sun returns for Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures.
Highs will make it into the 40's for most.
Temperatures continue to warm as we get closer to the weekend. 50's will be common both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances are low both days. That's great news if you're going to final Titans home game Sunday.
