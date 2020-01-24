Meteorologist Melanie Layden has your full 4WARN Weather Forecast with LIVE 4WARN Real-Time Radar.

 

Clouds and chilly weather's expected this weekend with a few showers returning late Sunday.

Tonight will be cloudy with lingering rain showers.  A few wet snowflakes could mix in late -- no accumulation.  By morning temperatures, will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the low-mid 40s.  Early in the day, a few snow showers are expected along the Cumberland Plateau.

Sunday will also be cloudy and cool with rain showers moving late, lingering into the overnight.  Rain exits early Monday to make for a partly cloudy Tuesday.  A few rain showers are expected again on Wednesday and then again on Friday.  Temperatures through all of next week will be seasonable (lows in the 30s and highs around 50 or so).

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.