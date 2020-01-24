Clouds and chilly weather's expected this weekend with a few showers returning late Sunday.
Tonight will be cloudy with lingering rain showers. A few wet snowflakes could mix in late -- no accumulation. By morning temperatures, will be in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the low-mid 40s. Early in the day, a few snow showers are expected along the Cumberland Plateau.
Sunday will also be cloudy and cool with rain showers moving late, lingering into the overnight. Rain exits early Monday to make for a partly cloudy Tuesday. A few rain showers are expected again on Wednesday and then again on Friday. Temperatures through all of next week will be seasonable (lows in the 30s and highs around 50 or so).
