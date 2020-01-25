Cloudy and cool Saturday for the Mid State.
Temperatures will hover in the 30's tonight so bundle up if you have plans.
Clouds stick around Sunday with spotty showers in the afternoon.
However, it will not be an all afternoon washout.
The first half of next week looks dry and a bit sunnier.
Temperatures will hang in the 40's during the afternoon with overnight lows in the 30's.
A few isolated showers will work back in for Wednesday but most will stay dry.
Other than Wednesday's chance for rain much of the week looks dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.