It'll be a cloudy start to the weekend with more clouds than sun today.
On the flip side, temperatures will be a little cooler than recent days across the Mid State.
Highs will only make it to the mid to low 80's this afternoon.
Again, clouds will win out this afternoon but some sunshine at times is expected.
Rain chances will be low all day with a slightly better chance well south of I-40. Most stay dry today.
Sunday, clouds stick around with a better chance for rain during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are likely during the second half of the day.
If you have plans to go to the Titans/Steelers game you might want to bring a clear poncho.
Rain chances remain elevated to begin next week on Monday and Tuesday.
Lower rain chances will return by Wednesday.
