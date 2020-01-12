After yesterday's rain, we're in for a nice, dry day today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-50°s. Lows tonight fall to the low 40°s.
Tomorrow will be another pleasant day. Slightly warmer in the low 60°s but still mostly cloudy.
Rain returns on Tuesday and brings a wet pattern to stay for most of the week. Expect widespread rain showers and even a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are looking more spring-like in the upper 60°s.
We get a break from the rain on Thursday before more rain showers move in for Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.