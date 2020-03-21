Clouds are slow to exit the region today.
We should begin to see some sunshine later this afternoon.
It'll be a cool day with highs struggling to get out of the 40's in most spots.
Sunday begins dry before showers return in the afternoon.
Rain chances will be up and down all next week.
Right now, the rainiest-looking days are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
However, I can't completely rule out a few showers Monday or Thursday.
Rainfall amounts Sunday-Friday look to range from 1-3 inches.
Temperatures warm back up next week to the 60's and 70's. We could even get close to our first 80-degree day of 2020 on Thursday.
