This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will pass through Middle Tennessee, but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Tonight, any showers will dissipate early. It'll remain warm and humid with lows around 70.
Wednesday will turn partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be close to 90. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the day. Late in the afternoon through the overnight, a few severe storms will be likely with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect because of that severe potential.
Rain exits early on Thursday. It'll be turn very warm with a high in the mid 80s. Friday will be very hot and humid, as will the weekend. Only a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm exists Friday and Saturday. A few more storms are likely late Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then take over on Monday and possibly even Tuesday.
