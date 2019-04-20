It'll be a chilly afternoon for Middle Tennessee.
Most areas will struggle to reach the 50's later on.
The remaining rain will continue to work eastward through the afternoon.
Clear skies and light winds will work in late this afternoon and through the evening.
This will make for another chilly start Sunday with patchy fog possible.
Many areas will wake up in the 30's Sunday morning.
Sunshine sticks around all day long Sunday with rebounding highs back to the 70's.
The next few days will be dry, sunny and warm for the area.
We'll climb to the 80's through Wednesday before our next wave of rain moves in.
Right now, spotty showers and storms are possible starting Wednesday, lasting through Friday.
