Clouds are finally starting to leave the area allowing for clearer skies tonight.
Thankfully, the end of our weekend looks awesome!
Sunshine and 60's are expected Sunday.
Monday will start dry but overnight showers return to the area.
This will mark the beginning of another rainy few days for us.
Widespread, heavy rain is expected Tuesday through Thursday night.
Rainfall amounts will range from 2-4 inches through this period.
Showers will begin to wrap up at the end of the weekend just before the weekend.
Temperature-wise, we're in the 60's for the first half of the week with cooler 40's working back in by Thursday.
