Cold nights and cool days will continue through the weekend.
Tonight, a Freeze Warning remains in effect for eastern Middle Tennessee. Freezing conditions are expected across the entire area however, with lows expected to be around 32 degrees. Similarly cold weather's expected tomorrow night.
As for the daytime, both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low-mid 50s.
Milder weather's expected Monday and Tuesday after another morning in the 30s on Monday. A few more clouds arrive Wednesday. Rain showers are likely Thursday before another cold blast takes over late Thursday into Friday.
