This afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly, with highs only in the low to mid-50s. Clouds thicken tonight. A sprinkle or two will be possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee after midnight through the morning drive.
Tuesday will turn partly cloudy and milder. We'll have lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid-60s. Even warmer weather's on tap for Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the low 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
Clouds increase on Thursday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon, carrying into early Friday. Weather will improve Friday afternoon. Then, Saturday will be beautiful before more rain and thundershowers roll back in on Sunday into Monday. Highs Thursday through Sunday will be in the 70s. Lows will generally be in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.