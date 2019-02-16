Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Some sunshine will peek through during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Tonight, clouds will thicken again. Rain will return after midnight. Expect nearly steady temperatures, in the low 40s.
Sunday will begin wet. Then, the rain should shift over southeastern Middle Tennessee before another round of showers with a cold front passes through the entire Mid State during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, cool, and dry with highs near 50. Rain returns Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday. Flooding may develop Wednesday where the heaviest and most persistent rain falls. Showers shift over southeastern Middle Tennessee temporarily on Thursday before rain redevelops areawide on Friday. Highs Tuesday through Friday will generally be in the 50s, with lows in the 40s.
The potential is there for more heavy rain with some thunderstorms and possibly more flooding next Sunday (February 24).
