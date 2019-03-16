Before midnight, temperatures will cool down through the 40's with near-freezing temperatures expected again Sunday morning.
Sunday will be quite sunny again and a few degrees warmer for some.
Our dry and sunny pattern will continue to begin the new week with no real chance for rain until Wednesday/Thursday.
Highs will range from the 50's to 60's each day next week.
Overnight lows will gradually warm up but staying in the 30's until Friday.
There could be a chance for rain next weekend with 70's for highs but we'll see how the overall pattern develops through next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.