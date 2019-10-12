We’re in for a chilly night with lows in the 30s and 40s. There could be some patchy frost, especially north. Nice afternoon recovery, under a sun-drenched sky highs will top in the lower 70s. Perfect for all those fall activities.
Monday will also be very nice and sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Pleasant fall weather continues into Tuesday as rain chances increase later in the day. Drying out early Wednesday. Highs only in the 60s.
The rest of the week looks simply amazing. Highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine. Hello fall!
