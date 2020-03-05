After a breezy & chilly Friday, the weekend looks gorgeous.
Tonight, a few clouds move back in. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning. Meanwhile, a breeze will develop, so the wind chill by sunrise tomorrow will be below freezing.
Friday, after a few clouds depart, it'll turn sunny but remain chilly. Saturday morning will be cold, but the afternoon will be bright and milder. Low, 28. High, 57. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer -- in the low 70s.
Off and on rain showers develop Monday and linger through Thursday of next week with plenty of dry times too. A few thunderstorms will be possible especially Thursday night or Friday. Lows next week will be in the 40s and 50s, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.
