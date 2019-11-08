Chilly weather today will be followed by more sunshine & milder weather this weekend.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold with highs only in the low-mid 40s. A northeasterly breeze will make it feel even colder. A moderate freeze is expected tonight, as temperatures fall into the low-mid 20s.
Saturday afternoon will be bright and milder. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 50s. Sunday will be milder still, with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s.
On Monday, rain will move in during the afternoon. As it exits Monday night or very early Tuesday, a brief period of freezing rain and/or light snow will be possible.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold. Temperatures will moderate Thursday and Friday.
