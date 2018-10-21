It's going to be very chilly out through the first half of the day today.
However, when it's all said and done we'll top out in the upper 50's this afternoon.
Thankfully, we'll see a lot of sunshine again through the day and that will help keep us warm on this cooler afternoon.
We're not expecting any rain today or for much of the upcoming work week.
Monday morning will start off cold again with more 30's back in the forecast.
If these temps are too cool for you, we will see a warm up by Monday afternoon with 60's returning to the area.
Highs for the rest of the week look to stay in the mid to upper 60's.
