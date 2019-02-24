It's been a breezy, chilly day across Middle Tennessee BUT it's not raining!
We'll stay rain-free tonight and all the way through Tuesday before rain chances creep back up Wednesday.
Isolated showers are possible Wednesday with more widespread moving in Thursday through Saturday.
Depending on how quickly this next system gets here, Sunday could be dry and sunny.
Even with a few dry days ahead of us, larger creeks and rivers will take a while to drain. Most of the roadways will dry up but keep an eye out for any low spots with water.
Expect more sunshine to begin the week with highs in the 50's and 60's.
Overnight's will be cold in the 20's and 30's. Wind Chill's will be a few degrees cooler.
