Showers linger for Friday. While it's cool now, it's going to be MUCH colder by the end of the day. Afternoon temps in the 40s.
Wet weather continues tonight into the first half of Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunny and dry on Easter Sunday with highs climbing back into the 70s. Morning lows for sunrise services will be in the low to mid 40s.
The start of next week looks dry and warm with 80's returning to the area.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Cloudy and brisk. Steady to falling temps. 70% chance of showers. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 8-18
Tonight: Cloudy and brisk. 80% chance of showers. Lo: 40 Wind: NW 8-18
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Hi: 58 Lo: 43 Wind: NW 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.
Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
