Clouds mixed with sunshine is the theme so far today.
We'll stay nice and dry this afternoon but annoying sprinkles/drizzle moves in tonight and through the day Monday.
Other than sprinkles, drizzle and plenty of cloud cover Monday and Tuesday, the first half of the week will be relatively quiet.
We'll hang out in the 40's and 50's Mon/Tue with 60's returning on Wednesday.
Another front will bring rain to the area for Thursday and Friday.
Modes differ on whether or not rain sticks around next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.