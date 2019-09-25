Nice day across Middle Tennessee.
We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds through the afternoon with a few isolated showers back towards west Tennessee.
Temperatures will come up a bit today with everyone reaching for the mid to upper 80's.
If you missed out on rain earlier this week you may catch some Thursday as a another wave of rain moves through. It won't be a washout but we'll take anything at this point.
Heat continues to build heading into the weekend with more 90's on the way. As it stands, rain chances will remain next to nothing both Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.