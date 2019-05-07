This afternoon will be partly cloudy and very warm. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Tonight, the weather will be uneventful. Count on lows by Wednesday morning to be in the lowermost 60s.
Wednesday afternoon will turn even hotter than today. Many communities will have peak temperatures in the mid-upper 80s! Wednesday will likely turn out to be Nashville's hottest day so far in 2019. Then, scattered showers and storms will move in on Thursday. Some could become strong-severe with damaging wind gusts and/or small hail. A widespread severe outbreak is not expected. Only select storms will reach severe criteria.
Friday, rain moves out early before moving back in to the Mid State late Friday night or early Saturday. Rain will remain in the area off and on through the first part of Sunday/Mother's Day. Brighter and pleasant weather will take over on Monday and Tuesday. Highs from the weekend through Tuesday will be in the 70s.
