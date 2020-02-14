We're done with the rain but now it's COLD! Make sure the kids are bundled up head to toe. Wind chills are in the single digits and low teens this morning. The sun finally reveals itself today. We'll stay on the colder side in the middle 30s.
Although the rain has ended, many River Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories remain in effect. Please use extreme caution while driving. Remember never to cross a road covered in water.
Temperatures take a tumble again Friday night, lows in the teens and 20s. A quick afternoon recovery, Saturday highs in the low 50s. The milder momentum keeps going into Sunday and Monday. We'll eventually land in the middle 60s by early next week!
There's a chance for a few showers on Monday. Count on wet weather again for Tuesday as colder air spills back in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.