We're done with the rain but now it's COLD! Make sure the kids are bundled up head to toe. Wind chills are in the single digits and low teens this morning. The sun finally reveals itself today. We'll stay on the colder side in the middle 30s. 

Although the rain has ended, many River Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories remain in effect.  Please use extreme caution while driving.  Remember never to cross a road covered in water.

Temperatures take a tumble again Friday night, lows in the teens and 20s. A quick afternoon recovery, Saturday highs in the low 50s. The milder momentum keeps going into Sunday and Monday. We'll eventually land in the middle 60s by early next week!

There's a chance for a few showers on Monday. Count on wet weather again for Tuesday as colder air spills back in. 

 

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

