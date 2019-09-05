Super nice afternoon ahead with highs in the middle 80s and slightly less humidity. Smack on a light northerly breeze, you're in for a picture perfect summer day!
It's a shame it won't last. Tomorrow it turns hotter with highs touching near 90 degrees.
The summer heat lingers all weekend. Sunshine and temps in the lower 90s.
Still no signs of true fall weather. In fact, it gets even HOTTER next week.
26 days until October, my friends. Let's be real... it'll still likely be very warm.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Wind: NW/W 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
