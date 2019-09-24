Feeling refreshing the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s! Staying pleasant today with wall to wall sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.
It's a shame it won't last long. We'll warm back near 90 degrees for the middle of the week. A few showers are possible on Thursday.
Even hotter weather on tap by this weekend as highs creep back into the middle 90s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Clouds and sun. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.
Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Sunny.
Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Sunny.
