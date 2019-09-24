Feeling refreshing the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s! Staying pleasant today with wall to wall sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

It's a shame it won't last long. We'll warm back near 90 degrees for the middle of the week. A few showers are possible on Thursday. 

Even hotter weather on tap by this weekend as highs creep back into the middle 90s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Wind: SW 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Clouds and sun. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Sunny.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Sunny.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Sunny.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

